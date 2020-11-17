Laguna Beach scales back indoor activities as O.C. returns to most restrictive COVID-19 tier

Daniel Langhorne
An outdoor seating area sits ready for restaurant customers at The Promenade on Forest Avenue. Photo by Daniel Langhorne

Laguna Beach restaurants, gyms, churches, and museums were directed to cease indoor operations starting Tuesday after state health officials placed Orange County under the most restrictive tier for containing COVID-19.

Indoor retail and shopping centers may remain open but limit the number of customers to 25% of their maximum capacity.

Bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food will remain closed.

Barbershops and hair salons can remain open under modified operations that including physical distancing, mandatory symptom screening for employees and customers, and frequent disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

The Laguna Beach City Council is expected to extend its proclamation of a local emergency for COVID-19 for another 60 days at its 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.

