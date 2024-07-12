Laguna Beach Sister Cities announces 2024 Young Artists & Authors Showcase winners

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSC) has picked the winners of the 2024 Young Artists & Authors Showcase (YAAS).

This year’s competition, themed “CLIMATESCAPE: RESILIENT CITIES for TOMORROW’S CLIMATE,” brought together the creative talents of local youth, who explored innovative solutions for sustainable urban development through their artistic expressions.

The YAAS competition, held in collaboration with the Laguna Beach County Water District, invited young poets, musicians, and artists to submit works that envision eco-conscious and resilient cities. This initiative aligns with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda and aims to foster global awareness and dialogue on climate change and sustainable development among youth in Laguna Beach and its sister cities of Menton, France; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; and St Ives, England.

Poetry:

First place: Skylar Dimaggio, “Use Me, Don’t Abuse Me” – $500

Second place: Estella Newton, “House on Glenneyre Street” – $250

Third place: Zoe Tran, “The World I Dare To See” – $100

Music:

First place: Sam Sweeney, “Orphans of the Earth” – $500

Second place: Lola Sabol, “Echoes of Change – Think Tough City” – $250

Third place: Marlena Steinbach, “Break Through” – $100

Art:

First place: Izzie Tran, “EcoMetropolis: Sustainability and Advancement” – $500

The winning entries from the local YAAS competition will now have the opportunity to compete at the Sister Cities International level, where they will showcase their talents on a global stage.

For more information about the Young Artists & Authors Showcase and to view the winning entries, visit LagunaBeachSisterCities.com.