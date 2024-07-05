Laguna Beach Sister Cities announces 2024 Young Artists & Authors Showcase winners

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSC) has announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists & Authors Showcase (YAAS).

This year’s competition, themed “Climatescape: Resilient Cities For Tomorrow’s Climate,” brought together the creative talents of local youth, who explored innovative solutions for sustainable urban development through their artistic expressions.

The YAAS competition, held in collaboration with the Laguna Beach County Water District, invited young poets, musicians, and artists to submit works that envision eco-conscious and resilient cities. This initiative aligns with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda and aims to foster global awareness and dialogue on climate change and sustainable development among youth in Laguna Beach and its sister cities of Menton, France; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; and St Ives, England.

2024 YAAS Showcase Winners

Poetry:

1st Place: Skylar Dimaggio, “Use Me, Don’t Abuse Me” – $500

Music:

1st Place: Sam Sweeney, “Orphans of the Earth” – $500

Art:

1st Place: Izzie Tran, “EcoMetropolis: Sustainability and Advancement” – $500

The exceptional talent and creativity demonstrated by these young artists, poets, and musicians have provided profound insights into the challenges and potential solutions surrounding climate resilience. Their works not only captivated the judges but also sparked important conversations about the future of our cities and the role of sustainability.

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association commends all participants for their impressive contributions to this year’s showcase. By offering a platform for young voices to express their perspectives, LBSC aims to empowers them to become advocates for positive change and sustainable development within their communities and beyond.

The winning entries from the local YAAS competition will now have the opportunity to compete at the Sister Cities International level, where they will showcase their talents on a global stage.

For more information about the Young Artists & Authors Showcase and to view the winning entries, please visit LagunaBeachSisterCities.com.