Laguna Beach Sister Cities celebrates Bastille Day at Festival of Arts

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association celebrated Bastille Day last Sunday, July 14, at the Festival of Arts, bringing together members and residents for an evening of music, camaraderie and cultural appreciation. The event featured a delightful performance by The Paris Chansons, who enchanted the audience with their vibrant and soulful melodies.

The celebration saw Laguna Beach Sister Cities members and other attendees gathering early on the Festival Grounds, many bringing picnics and beverages to enjoy the festive atmosphere. Despite being a casual event, the turnout was impressive, and the spirit of togetherness was palpable. Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy complimentary admission to the Festival grounds, a benefit available to all Laguna Beach residents throughout the summer.

Laguna Beach has Sister Cities in Menton, France, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico and St Ives, England.

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association relies on donations to continue its important work. To find out more, visit LagunaBeachSisterCities.com.