Laguna Beach Sports Update

Girls Water Polo Wins in Santa Barbara

Breakers traveled to Santa Barbara last weekend to participate in the Summer Santa Barbara TOC, featuring 16 teams including many top schools. Breakers defeated Ventura 21-2, Agoura 17-3, Mater Dei 11-1, and San Marcos 13-3. Orange Lutheran finished third, Mater Dei was fourth and Newport Harbor fifth.

State Tournament

This weekend 38 high schools from all over the state will join Laguna’s two teams for the State High School Girls Water Polo Championships. Three Northern California sections (Central Coast, Sac-Joaquin, and North Coast) and the Central Section (SLO-Fresno-Bakersfield) compete in the fall. In San Diego, Los Angeles and the Southern Section, water polo is a winter sport, so this is the only opportunity for many of the teams to face each other. Missing this season are many of the San Diego schools (only Coronado is attending), the top NorCal school Acalanes, and Santa Margarita.

Also, this weekend is the Senior Nationals in San Diego and exhibitions of the USA Youth and USA Cadet teams that may affect a number of high school team rosters for the state tournament. Laguna A team opens on July 12 with Clovis West in the Segerstrom pool at noon while the B squad opens with Campolindo (Moraga) at 4 p.m. in the Villa Park High School pool. Finals are set for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Corona del Mar. Breakers have won the event four of the past five years, losing only in the 2016 finals to Orange Lutheran in a 6-5 battle.

Monday-Wednesday League:

Breakers are split into two varsity teams of 12 and 13 players, with the A team mostly juniors and seniors. Scores so far:

A Team: Jun 24 d. Foothill 7-2, Jul 1 d. Santa Margarita 6-1, Jul 8 d. Corona del Mar 9-4

B Team: Jun 26 tied Orange Lutheran 4-4, Jul 3 lost to Corona del Mar 5-4

Club Girls Water Polo Update

The Club Nationals were held the last week of June with Laguna Beach athletes well represented. SET 16’s, composed mostly of Laguna Beach high school players, captured their division, while the 18’s team finished third after a tough loss to eventual champion 680 from the Diablo Valley area. In 14’s SoCal (Orange County) won the division, while Laguna finished third, SET took fourth (Laguna does not field 16’s and 18’s teams). In 12’s, Laguna took that division. The 50th Junior Olympics is set for Orange County with the boys from July 20-23 and the girls July 25-28. Finals at Irvine’s Woollett Center

LBHS Boys Water Polo

Like the girls, the boys squad will be in the California State Tournament this weekend with 48 high schools competing in the event. Breakers open with Costa Mesa on Friday, July 12, at Mesa’s pool.

Little League Season Update

10U All Stars play at Hicks Park, Irvine

Laguna’s entry had the advantage after a 4-2 win over Aliso Viejo on July 2 in the District 55 All Star tournament, but Aliso came out of the loser’s bracket to beat Laguna twice to take the title. Laguna lost 10-8 on Saturday, July 6, then lost again on Sunday, 14-7. Aliso also won the 8-9 All Stars and the 9-11 All Stars. Lake Forest took the 11-13 Intermediate title while Aliso Viejo also won the traditional Little League (Majors) division and will advance to the next round in that bracket on the road to Williamsport.

LBHS Girls Volleyball

Summer league at Tesoro started this past week with the Breakers facing Tesoro, Trabuco Hills and Mission Viejo. The regular fall season opens Saturday, Aug. 17.