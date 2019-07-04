Laguna Beach Sports Update

Share this:

Little League Season Update

Laguna Beach Little League, now in their 67th season, recently completed another successful year with All-Star competition wrapping up this past week. Laguna does not compete in the traditional Little League division (11-12) that culminates in the annual World Series in Williamsport. When the league was formed back in 1952, the focus was on the traditional 11-12 age group organized into “title” teams that drafted new players each year, replacing only those departing. This format was kept in place for 53 seasons ending in 2004. Current teams are all re-drafted each season.More information on the local league can be found on their website at www.beachbaseball.com.

2019 Laguna Beach LL Champions

Intermediate – VFW (Tournament and Regular Season Champs)

Little League Majors – (Laguna did not field teams for this level)

AAA – UPS (Tournament and Regular Season Champs)

AA – Lumberyard (Tournament Champs)

AA – Happy Money (Regular Season Champions)

A, Rookie, and T ball Divisions do not compete for team titles

District 55 Tournament of Champions Playoffs

Laguna has been a member of District 55 since 1966, with the southern Orange County leagues forming District 68 in 2005. Current District 55 leagues include Aliso Viejo, Irvine Ranch, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, and Northwood. The District TOC has been a regular post-season feature since 1978 with four divisions this season.

This year’s results:

Junior Division – DNP

Intermediate Division:(played at Heroes Park, Lake Forest)

June 1: Aliso Viejo Angels 5, VFW 2

Major Division – DNP

Minor Division:(played at Riddle Field, Laguna Beach)

June 3: UPS 8, Laguna Hills Brewers 0

June 6: UPS 5, Aliso Viejo Dodgers 3

2019 UPS – District 55 TOC Minor Division Champions: Wyatt Bogdan, Brooks Carter, Logan Guerrero, Ace Halpern, Cam Hennessy, Jack Hurst, Noah Kimball, Jake Martin, Colter Steris, Bear Ward, and Ryder Weatherley. Team manager: Steve Hurst. Coaches: Jeff Bogdan, Derek Halpern, and Mike Carter.

2019 All-Star Teams:

Intermediate (11-13) Lincoln Adams Max Reimers Declan Murray Rex Bradshaw Gabe Paz Becker Sybirski Calvin Howard Theodore Drews Hunter Harrington Presley Jones Sawyer Thomson Merrick Vellmure Otis Boultinghouse Ty Hamil 11U Jackson Arrasin Parker Moore Patrick Nugent Jack Hooper Bear Balossi Trey Wilson Quinn Halloran Dylan Sweet Grant Watson Bear Ward Cameron Clark Bryce Stothers 10U Jack Hurst Wyatt Bogdan Noah Kimball Logan Guerrero Jake Martin Becket Thomson Achilles Morales Darius Morales Aaron Crosby Will Kimball Spencer Noonan Brady Stringham Callum Murray 9U Archie Bradshaw Xander Briney Brooks Carter Jack Gonzales Ace Halpern Cameron Hennessy Hendricks McMann Kingston Medeiros Alec Nugent James Nugent Max Osborne Jett Thompson Alec Watson

2019 All-Star Team Scores:

Intermediate: (played at Chapparosa Park)

6/15: Laguna 4, Laguna Niguel 1

6/16: Lake Forest 6, Laguna 3

6/17: Laguna Niguel 8, Laguna 4

11U All Stars: (played at Laguna Hills Community Center)

6/22: Lake Forest 12, Laguna 0

6/25: Northwood 12, Laguna 0

10U All Stars: (played at Hicks Park, Irvine)

6/30: Laguna 16, Laguna Niguel 1

9U All Stars: (played at Woodfield Park, Aliso Viejo)

6/22: Laguna Niguel 6, Laguna 3

6/25: Northwood 2, Laguna 1