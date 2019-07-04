Laguna Beach Sports Update
Little League Season Update
Laguna Beach Little League, now in their 67th season, recently completed another successful year with All-Star competition wrapping up this past week. Laguna does not compete in the traditional Little League division (11-12) that culminates in the annual World Series in Williamsport. When the league was formed back in 1952, the focus was on the traditional 11-12 age group organized into “title” teams that drafted new players each year, replacing only those departing. This format was kept in place for 53 seasons ending in 2004. Current teams are all re-drafted each season.More information on the local league can be found on their website at www.beachbaseball.com.
2019 Laguna Beach LL Champions
Intermediate – VFW (Tournament and Regular Season Champs)
Little League Majors – (Laguna did not field teams for this level)
AAA – UPS (Tournament and Regular Season Champs)
AA – Lumberyard (Tournament Champs)
AA – Happy Money (Regular Season Champions)
A, Rookie, and T ball Divisions do not compete for team titles
District 55 Tournament of Champions Playoffs
Laguna has been a member of District 55 since 1966, with the southern Orange County leagues forming District 68 in 2005. Current District 55 leagues include Aliso Viejo, Irvine Ranch, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, and Northwood. The District TOC has been a regular post-season feature since 1978 with four divisions this season.
This year’s results:
Junior Division – DNP
Intermediate Division:(played at Heroes Park, Lake Forest)
June 1: Aliso Viejo Angels 5, VFW 2
Major Division – DNP
Minor Division:(played at Riddle Field, Laguna Beach)
June 3: UPS 8, Laguna Hills Brewers 0
June 6: UPS 5, Aliso Viejo Dodgers 3
2019 UPS – District 55 TOC Minor Division Champions: Wyatt Bogdan, Brooks Carter, Logan Guerrero, Ace Halpern, Cam Hennessy, Jack Hurst, Noah Kimball, Jake Martin, Colter Steris, Bear Ward, and Ryder Weatherley. Team manager: Steve Hurst. Coaches: Jeff Bogdan, Derek Halpern, and Mike Carter.
2019 All-Star Teams:
|Intermediate (11-13)
Lincoln Adams
Max Reimers
Declan Murray
Rex Bradshaw
Gabe Paz
Becker Sybirski
Calvin Howard
Theodore Drews
Hunter Harrington
Presley Jones
Sawyer Thomson
Merrick Vellmure
Otis Boultinghouse
Ty Hamil
|11U
Jackson Arrasin
Parker Moore
Patrick Nugent
Jack Hooper
Bear Balossi
Trey Wilson
Quinn Halloran
Dylan Sweet
Grant Watson
Bear Ward
Cameron Clark
Bryce Stothers
|10U
Jack Hurst
Wyatt Bogdan
Noah Kimball
Logan Guerrero
Jake Martin
Becket Thomson
Achilles Morales
Darius Morales
Aaron Crosby
Will Kimball
Spencer Noonan
Brady Stringham
Callum Murray
|9U
Archie Bradshaw
Xander Briney
Brooks Carter
Jack Gonzales
Ace Halpern
Cameron Hennessy
Hendricks McMann
Kingston Medeiros
Alec Nugent
James Nugent
Max Osborne
Jett Thompson
Alec Watson
2019 All-Star Team Scores:
Intermediate: (played at Chapparosa Park)
6/15: Laguna 4, Laguna Niguel 1
6/16: Lake Forest 6, Laguna 3
6/17: Laguna Niguel 8, Laguna 4
11U All Stars: (played at Laguna Hills Community Center)
6/22: Lake Forest 12, Laguna 0
6/25: Northwood 12, Laguna 0
10U All Stars: (played at Hicks Park, Irvine)
6/30: Laguna 16, Laguna Niguel 1
9U All Stars: (played at Woodfield Park, Aliso Viejo)
6/22: Laguna Niguel 6, Laguna 3
6/25: Northwood 2, Laguna 1