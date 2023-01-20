Laguna Beach Sports: Week of Jan. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL (0-2, 6-16)

Laguna dropped both opening league games losing at home 43-31 to Corona del Mar on Jan. 11 and Newport Harbor on Jan. 13, falling short 69-55.

The Breakers faced Huntington this past Wednesday and will start the second half of league play on Jan. 27 at Corona del Mar. This Friday, Jan. 20, Laguna will host Los Alamitos (15-6) in a non-league contest and will honor recently retired coach Bret Fleming who guided the Breakers for 27 seasons earning 13 league titles.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-1, 18-5)

Edison (3-0, 12-11) easily defeated the Breakers 48-29 on Tuesday at Mohs Gym on the Charger campus to take the lead in the 2023 Sunset Wave League race. The two schools will meet again in the regular season final game on Feb. 2 at Dugger Gym. Laguna defeated Huntington Beach 44-42 in overtime on Jan. 12 and will face the Oilers on Jan. 30 in the second round of league play.

BOYS SOCCER (1-1-0, 5-7-0)

Laguna split their initial league matches, defeating Marina 1-0 on Jan. 11 with a goal by Jaxson Hutcheon but lost to Newport 2-1 on Jan. 13 at Guyer Field with the Breaker goal coming from Caleb Holm. Laguna must finish first or second in league play to advance to the playoffs. Laguna faced Fountain Valley on Jan. 18 and will start the second half of league play on Jan. 27 when they host Marina.

GIRLS SOCCER (2-0-1, 5-6-4)

The Breakers complete the first half of league play in first place with a 1-0 win over Marina at the Viking pitch on Jan. 12. Lindsay Martin scored the goal off an assist by Rylee Goode. Goode scored on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as the Breakers and Fountain Valley battled to a 1-1 tie after two overtime periods.

Laguna played two non-league contests traveling to Los Alamitos on Jan. 19 and Newport Harbor on Jan. 24 before resuming league play at Corona del Mar on Jan. 26.

GIRLS WATER POLO (10-6)

Laguna looked like they were on their way to capturing their fifth Santa Barbara title in the 22-year event last Saturday as they led Newport Harbor by three goals with just 3 minutes remaining in the finals. The “wheels fell off,” and Laguna was unable to stop the Newport comeback losing 13-11 in double overtime in the contest played at Santa Barbara High School. It was Newport’s first Santa Barbara title in eleven trips to the finals.

Laguna had a great run last week before the “meltdown” as they defeated Newport Harbor in league play 9-5 on Jan. 11 at Newport. On Friday, they opened tournament play by defeating Harvard-Westlake 14-11, followed by a big 10-8 win over Foothill. Saturday morning, they handed Orange Lutheran their first loss of the year with a 10-7 win in the Santa Barbara High School pool and looked well on their way to completing the week until they failed to close out the title game. Charlotte Riches and Cleo Washer were named all-tournament for their outstanding play in all four games.

On Tuesday, Laguna’s troubles continued as they could not adjust in a league match at Los Alamitos, losing 12-8 after leading 6-5 in the third period.

Laguna had a league match with Huntington Beach on Jan. 19 and a non-league match at Corona del Mar on Saturday, Jan. 21. Next week, they play a “home” league match with Newport Harbor in the full-size pool at Los Alamitos then compete in another major tournament at Newport Harbor Jan. 27-28.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.