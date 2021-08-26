Laguna Beach taps Jeff Calvert as next police chief

Laguna Beach has permanently appointed Jeff Calvert as the new chief of the Laguna Beach Police Department, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

A 25-year veteran of the Department, Calvert was appointed interim police chief in May to fill a vacancy left by the abrupt departure of former chief Robert Thompson, who had been in the position for less than five months.

“Chief Calvert is highly regarded within the Laguna Beach Police Department and over the last 25 years he has earned the trust and respect of our community,” Mayor Bob Whalen said in a press release. “His decades of experience have taught him not only how to lead but also how to continue to improve the work of our Police Department.”

Calvert began his career as a reserve deputy sheriff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department before being hired as a deputy sheriff with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

In 1996, he joined the Laguna Beach Police Department and has worked a variety of assignments including patrol officer, field training officer, special investigations unit detective, sergeant, and lieutenant shift commander. During his time as a captain, Calvert led both the Support/Investigative Services and Field Services divisions, according to a press release.

As a Laguna Beach resident, Calvert said he’s been proud to serve and protect the community he calls home with his wife Amy and their daughter.

“I’m humbled for this opportunity and energized to lead the outstanding members of this department into the future to ensure we deliver unparalleled service to our community through engagement and partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven policing while providing a safe and healthy environment for them to work in,” Calvert said in a press release.

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis is responsible for selecting and appointing the City’s Police Chief.

Councilmember George Weiss said Dupuis called him Wednesday to say she was considering Calvert for a permanent appointment as police chief. He voiced support for an open recruitment process. Weiss was surprised to receive a city press release shortly after the call announcing Dupuis had already decided.

“This is the second most important position in city government next to the City Manager,” Weiss said. “I didn’t know she had already made [the decision].”

After former police chief Laura Farinella announced she would retire, city management engaged in a months-long, nationwide search for a new chief. Thompson was recruited from the Dixon Police Department but was ultimately invited to return to his former position after his brief stint in Laguna Beach.

The union that represents local officers, dispatchers, and other police employees offered a brief statement on Calvert’s permanent promotion.

“We wish Chief Calvert much success in his appointment as Chief of Police and look forward to working collaboratively in service to our community to ensure all people are safe and secure to live and thrive,” the Laguna Beach Police Employees Association said.