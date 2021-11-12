Laguna Beach teacher recognized by Navy for mentoring sailor

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
36
(From left) Laguna Beach High School principal Jason Allemann, teacher Jonathan Todd, and Petty Officer Garcia. Courtesy of Laguna Beach Unified School District

Laguna Beach High School teacher Jonathan Todd, was surprised in his classroom on Nov. 4 with the Navy’s Impact Influencer Award.

This service recognizes educators like Todd for having a positive impact in the lives of future sailors.

Todd’s former student, Jack Strickland, was accepted into the Navys Nuclear Engineering program, which is one of the hardest and most sought-after programs in the service. The program entails a $38,000 signing bonus and 77 college credits towards an Engineering degree.

Lynn Gregory, a college career specialist at the high school, was overjoyed for Todd.

Year after year, Mr. Todd inspires and motivates seniors to be the best they can be – he is selfless, intentionally listening to students, bridging the gap between himself and their experiences, allowing them to flourish,” Gregory said in a press release.

Principal Jason Allemann described Todd as a well-respected educator among the high school’s staff.

View Our User Comment Policy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here