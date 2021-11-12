Laguna Beach teacher recognized by Navy for mentoring sailor

Laguna Beach High School teacher Jonathan Todd, was surprised in his classroom on Nov. 4 with the Navy’s Impact Influencer Award.

This service recognizes educators like Todd for having a positive impact in the lives of future sailors.

Todd’s former student, Jack Strickland, was accepted into the Navy’s Nuclear Engineering program, which is one of the hardest and most sought-after programs in the service. The program entails a $38,000 signing bonus and 77 college credits towards an Engineering degree.

Lynn Gregory, a college career specialist at the high school, was overjoyed for Todd.

“Year after year, Mr. Todd inspires and motivates seniors to be the best they can be – he is selfless, intentionally listening to students, bridging the gap between himself and their experiences, allowing them to flourish,” Gregory said in a press release.

Principal Jason Allemann described Todd as a well-respected educator among the high school’s staff.