Laguna Beach teen ranks third among U.S. junior cyclists

Brady White, 17, of Laguna Beach started his Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) cross country cycling season spending 12 days in Puerto Rico competing against junior cyclists from 10 different countries.

Brady competed in three races in hot and humid conditions placing fourth, third, and fifth and gaining enough points to now be ranked third in USA and 29th in the world. He continues to train for participation in upcoming races in Arizona, Arkansas, Utah, Montana, and Wisconsin, and is preparing for USA XC Nationals in Colorado this July.

USA will take the top six UCI junior point holders to Mountain Bike Worlds in France this August.