Laguna Beach will commemorate Arbor Day 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. on March 7 at Bluebird Park. There will be a tree planting ceremony, free advice of planting and caring for trees, family-friendly activities, music, and plant giveaways.

Tree City USA recently awarded Laguna Beach the Tree City USA Growth Award for a fourth year because of its efforts to tree care and community engagement.

For more information visit lagunabeachcity.net or call 949-497-06711