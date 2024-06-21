Laguna Beach to host Fourth of July drone show from Heisler Park

The City of Laguna Beach is gearing up for its July 4 drone show, which will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, from Monument Point in Heisler Park.

Large crowds are anticipated for the July 4 holiday, and areas of Heisler Park, including the Lawn Bowling Green and Monument Point, will be closed all day on Thursday, July 4.

At approximately 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for the Fourth of July drone flyover beginning at 9 p.m. The show will last approximately 15 minutes.

Voice of Laguna and KXFM 104.7 Radio will broadcast a live audio simulcast of patriotic music during the drone show.

Heavy traffic is expected after the drone show ends, as visitors will leave through Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway.

The city trolleys will operate under a modified schedule on July 4. The coastal route will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the canyon route from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Laguna Beach Local On-Demand service will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The normal transit service schedules will resume on Friday, July 5.

All fireworks are illegal in Laguna Beach, and this includes “Safe and Sane” type fireworks and sparklers that may be legal to purchase in other cities. The Laguna Beach Police, Fire and Marine Safety Departments are bolstering the number of officers working on July 4, specifically looking for fireworks violations. Any member of the police or fire department can confiscate fireworks if found.

“Persons in possession of or discharging fireworks of any kind – including firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, roman candles, or anything that flies/shoots through the air – may be cited for a misdemeanor offense, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time of up to 6 months,” a city release stated. “If you see or hear illegal fireworks being used in Laguna Beach, please call our non-emergency hotline at 949-497-0701.”

The city reminds the public to observe all ordinances, including no alcohol on the beaches; no smoking in public places; no single-use plastics are allowed on beaches, trails, or in parks; no private drone use from Main Beach to Crescent Bay; no canopies, awnings, umbrellas, tents or covers over six feet in height or wider than six feet square on or in any public beach, park. Any canopy, awning, umbrella, tent or cover installed, shall have no more than one side closed to public view.

In addition, there are no portable barbecues are allowed in city beaches or parks and no dogs are allowed on city beaches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer season, which extends from June 15 through Sept. 10.