Laguna Beach trolleys are rolling again

After a 15-month hiatus due to COVID-19, Laguna Beach trolley service resumed Friday on the Canyon, Coastal, and Summer Breeze Routes.

This year, the Summer Breeze Trolley is serving a new free parking lot at Brandman University in Irvine, near the I-405 and SR-133 interchange. Like all routers, riders can hop on for free from this satellite location.

Riders can track their trolley and get up-to-the-minute updates on trolley arrival and departure times, as well as maps and service alerts by using the Laguna Beach Trolley Tracker or download the Laguna Beach Trolley App onto their mobile device from the App Store or GooglePlay.

Here are details on summer trolley routes:

Summer Breeze Route: Service on Laguna Canyon Road from a free parking lot at Brandman University in Irvine (16355 Laguna Canyon Road) to art festivals and Downtown. Runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only. The estimated frequency is every 30 minutes.

Canyon Route: Service on Laguna Canyon Road from LCAD (Saturdays and Sundays only) and Act V parking lots to summer art festivals and Downtown. Runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., 7 days a week. The estimated frequency is every 20 minutes.

Coastal Route: Service on Coast Highway between North Laguna/Heisler Park, Downtown, Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, and Ritz Carlton in Dana Point. Runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., 7 days a week. The estimated frequency is every 30 minutes.

Laguna Beach trolleys are powered by alternative fuels, offering a cleaner, greener way to get around town. Per federal law, face coverings must still be worn when using public transportation.

For more information on summer Trolley service, visit lagunabeachcity.net/trolley or call trolley dispatch at 949-497-0766.