Laguna Beach troop recognizes Eagle Scouts

Laguna Beach Troop 35 held a Court of Honor on Sept. 12 at the Laguna Presbyterian Church to celebrate four new Eagle Scouts. Zachary Chestelson, Vincent Ewing, Jared Hammett and Elliott Leeds earned their Eagle Rank earlier in the year during the pandemic.

The four boys have learned and lived by the Scout Law to the best of their ability by achieving ranks of Scouting: Scout, Tenderfoot, 2nd Class Scout, 1st Class Scout, Star, Life and finally Eagle Scout. Scouts must demonstrate proficiency in outdoor skills, service, citizenship, and leadership at multiple levels before achieving the Eagle Scout rank. Fewer than 4% of Boy Scouts nationwide achieved this hard to earn rank in 2020.

Each of the young men completed a final project to earn the Prestigious Award of Eagle Rank.

Vincent created a nature-based program and interpretive materials for the public at the Nix Nature Center in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park with guidance from park interpretive specialist Laura Cohen.

Zachary’s Eagle Project was refurbishing the Presbyterian preschool playground. This included coordinating fellow scouts in constructing, painting and repairing several supply cabinets and cubbies on the playground and sand cleansing.

Jared built a percussion storage unit for the Laguna Beach High School band and drumline.

Elliott’s project included crafting 15 durable, collapsible music stands for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band, for student musicians of Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School.