Laguna Beach United Methodist Church promotes new leaders

Megan Waters and Jeremiah Krueger, worship leaders at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, have taken on additional responsibilities for the congregation.

The Leadership Board approved their new roles. As music director, Waters now oversees all music programs in the church. Krueger was named choir director.

“They both bring strong educational experience, a passion for their craft, a youthful exuberance, and a joyful spirit,” Rev. Lynn Francis said in a press release.

Waters and Kreuger received B.S. degrees in vocal music education from St. Cloud, Minn. Kreuger was tenor section leader and president of the university’s Concert Choir. Both he and Waters were section leaders at Messiah Methodist Church in Plymouth, Minn.

Since joining LBUMC two years ago, Megan married Alec Waters, who often performs with Megan and Jeremiah. She also handles social media and communication for the church.

Megan Waters sings with the Pacific Chorale, Orange County Women’s Chorus, and teaches voice lessons. She’s planning to restore the church’s choir and handbell ensembles, continue the traditional/modern blend of music, and developing a children’s music program.