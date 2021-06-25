Laguna Beach USD board member to speak at Laguna Beach GOP meeting

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold its first in-person meeting of the year on June 30 with guest speaker Dee Perry, a member of the Laguna Beach Unified School Board of Education.

There will be a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. The business meeting will start at 6 p.m. and end promptly at 7:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to support Mozambique by ordering food and beverages during the social hour.

LBGOP president Emil Monda invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend the event. Perry is the lone voice on the Board of Education fighting for transparency and common sense, Monda said in a press release.

A long-time resident of Laguna Beach, Dee spent 35 years in Laguna Beach schools as a teacher and speech pathologist. She was first elected to the Board in 2014, re-elected in 2018 and will share her insights on the state of education in Laguna Beach.

Those interested in joining the meeting should RSVP to [email protected].