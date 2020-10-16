Laguna Beach USD launches COVID-19 dashboard

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Unified School District launched a COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 14 to provide parents, guardians, and employees with updated data on COVID-19 positive cases among its students and staff.

The dashboard was created to keep stakeholders informed with accurate and transparent information about COVID-19 positive cases in the District.

“The Laguna Beach Unified School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff,” district administrators said in a statement.

Upon learning of an individual with a confirmed COVID-19 positive test, the District notifies all families at the school site via ParentSquare. The District, in conjunction with the Orange County Health Care Agency, conducts contact tracing and notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts, including anyone within six feet or less for 15 or more minutes.

To view the dashboard, visit lbusd.org/resources/covid19/covid-19-reporting.

