Laguna Beach USD moves board meeting online until March to avoid COVID-19 surge

The Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education will shift its meetings online until March amid a nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases, officials said Thursday.

Board members voted unanimously to meet virtually for the next 30 days during its in-person meeting at the Thurston Middle School Library. Last September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an amendment to the Brown Act allowing public agencies to teleconference their meetings to protect the health and safety of attendees.

“I feel like we’ve done a good job this week trying to think of new safety measures like having some [other staff members] participate from home…, testing, masks, anything we need to do as a board to ensure we’re proceeding safely to continue conducting business,” Board Clerk Kelly Osborne said.

The school board also agreed to postpone a student recognition event scheduled for Jan. 25.

“I think from a public health standpoint it’s the best thing to do to not expose the children and families to catching the virus,” Board member James Kelly said.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be conducted via Zoom on Feb. 10.