Laguna Beach USD opens new community athletic field at Thurston Middle School

The Laguna Beach Unified School District unveiled its overhauled 2.86-acre athletic field at Thurston Middle School on Feb. 4.

A small group of staff led by Principal Joe Vidal, district staffers, board members, and students eagerly led the soft opening.

The $3.6 million project has expanded playability for Thurston students, community sports, and is now a CIF regulation field for Varsity softball, soccer, and lacrosse. The renovation repaired erosion damage, improved drainage, and stabilized the slope. The field also uses significantly less water.

“The school district couldn’t be more excited to reopen our facility to the community,” Supt. Jason Viloria said in a press release. “This new field will provide desperately needed, year-round access to all students and community members in Laguna Beach, reduce our water usage, and provide an amazing new field for our [Laguna Beach High School] softball program as well.”

District officials plan to host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in late March.