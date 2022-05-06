Laguna Beach USD recognized with state award for COVID-19 response

Laguna Beach Unified School District was recently named among 121 school districts by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond for its dedicated response to continue serving students amid COVID-19.

The newly-created California Pivotal Practice Award Program has taken the place of the California Distinguished Schools Program this year. It honors and recognizes schools and districts that implemented innovative practices during virtual learning in the 2020–21 school year, particularly in the areas of student engagement, technology distribution, nutrition services, and social-emotional well-being.

“I honestly couldn’t be more proud of our District,” Supt. Jason Viloria said in a press release. “Our community and staff played integral roles in the success of our students, keeping them engaged and connected and allowing them to thrive during such a challenging time.”

District leaders considered several hybrid learning models after examining various studies and school programs. They ultimately recommended the trimester hybrid model partly because it was able to meet social distancing requirements and minimize cross-interaction between student cohorts.

Michael Keller, director of social emotional support at Laguna Beach Unified, noted that administrators did not see a major increase in D’s and F’s in the 2020-21 school year at the middle and high schools.

“Staff reported that this is in part due to teachers developing stronger and closer relationships with students due to lower student-to-teacher ratios. This enabled teachers and staff to respond to student performance concerns or disengagement immediately,” Keller said in a press release.