Laguna Beach USD recruiting public information officer

The Laguna Beach Unified School District is looking to fill a new full-time position to manage public records requests, inform the community, and respond to questions from the press.

The duties had been under the portfolio of former Deputy Supt. Leisa Winston until her departure in December. Assistant Supt. Michael Conlon has taken on some of these responsibilities in the interim.

“Leisa did an amazing job but she was doing the roles of multiple people,” Conlon said in a phone interview. “We realized going back to a more traditional model was better for the long-term interest of the district.”

The classified management position includes a salary range of $97,506 to $131,898 along with health and retirement benefits. They would oversee communications specialist Nichole Schedler who coordinates the district’s social media, photography, print communications, and board meeting live-streams.

Conlon noted that the new position wouldn’t create an increase in full-time employees because his former role as director of human resources is being held vacant.

The public information office would directly report to Supt. Jason Viloria.