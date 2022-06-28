Laguna Beach USD Superintendent’s new salary exceeds $331,000

The top employee of the Laguna Beach Unified School District will see his annual salary increase to $331,813 starting Friday.

A 3% pay increase and other contract amendments for Supt. Jason Viloria were approved by the Board of Education on a 4-1 vote on June 23. Board member Dee Perry dissented. Viloria had pulled in a $322,149 base annual salary approved last June.

Laguna Beach teachers and classified staff were awarded a 6% raise on Thursday. For years, the school board has agreed to offer executives the same rate increase negotiated with the district’s labor unions.

School board members couldn’t meet before the June 23 meeting to evaluate Viloria’s performance because of schedule conflicts, Board president Carol Normandin said. That evaluation will be held in a closed session Wednesday.

“I feel like we’re not doing our job because we didn’t evaluate but I understand we’re locked in,” Perry said.

Normandin responded to Perry by pointing out all board members had access to the contracts before the June 23 meeting.

“Doing your job would have been reading those before this meeting and knowing what they are,” she said.

The biting exchange is a continuation of the icy climate on the board since February 2019 when Perry was passed over for the board president position. Perry went on to file an unsuccessful lawsuit against the district in California federal court, alleging she endured retaliation and discrimination from her colleagues.

In addition to his salary, retirement, and health benefits, Viloria will also receive a monthly $1,000 allowance for a cell phone, internet, and other expenses.

Normandin wasn’t available for comment Monday.

“It is the Board’s goal to provide stability and continuity in the operational and instructional programs of the District, and, consistent with such goal, the Board agrees that the Superintendent shall be compensated for his longevity with the District,” the related board resolution states.

Viloria isn’t the only senior manager at the district who will see a raise effective Friday.

Jeff Dixon, assistant superintendent of business services, will see his annual salary increase to $256,362. This will pencil out as a 14.7% raise.

As a comparison, Newport-Mesa Unified school board members recently approved a $251,219 base salary for Jeffery Trader, assistant superintendent and chief business official. Newport-Mesa includes 22 campuses with about 19,000 enrolled students.

Assistant Supt. of Human Resource Michael Conlon and Assistant Supt. of Instructional Services Chad Mabery will both see their annual salaries increase to $227,744. That’s a 7.7% raise for both.

Like all management employees, Mabery is eligible for a $7,173 in bonuses because he earned master’s and doctorate degrees.

Likewise, Newport-Mesa recently approved a base salary for Socorro Shiels, assistant superintendent for student achievement and innovation.

The salary increases landed as many Laguna Beach community members left town ahead of the Fourth of July. Some parents have questioned the wisdom of the school district employing three assistant superintendents in a school district of four campuses.

A brief open session of the school board will convene at 1 p.m. on Thursday before it heads into closed session.