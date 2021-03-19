Laguna Beach USD taps another insider for third assistant superintendent job

Assistant Superintendent Chad Mabery checks the temperature of a Thurston Middle School student before he enters campus on Wednesday. Photo by Mitch Ridder.

Chad Mabery was named assistant superintendent of instructional services on March 11.

Mabery has served as director of assessment and accountability in LBUSD since 2018. His new position is part of Supt. Jason Viloria’s decision to return to a three-assistant superintendent model following the departure of former deputy superintendent Leisa Winston last December.

Winston absorbed instructional services into her portfolio of duties, a move district officials touted as a cost-saving measure.

Winston is now superintendent of the Huntington Beach City School District.

Before arriving in Laguna Beach, Mabery worked for the Manhattan Beach Unified School District for three years as a director of data, assessment, and professional development. He’s also held principal and vice principal roles in the Torrance Unified School District.

Michael Conlon was tapped as assistant superintendent of human resources in February. He’s a former director of human resources and Top of the World Elementary principal.

