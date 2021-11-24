Laguna Beach veteran grateful for state honor

Laguna Beach resident Chris Kreymann was named among six Orange County veterans honored Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) during a Nov. 3 ceremony at the Newport Harbor American Legion post.

“I am honored and humbled to report that I have been selected as the Laguna Beach Veteran of the Year for my service with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam during 1971-1972,” Kreymann said.

Still recovering from back surgery, the Army veteran was not able to attend the ceremony to receive certificates from Petrie-Norris and Mayor Bob Whalen.

As an infantry sergeant, Kreymann was one of 12 advisors to the Army of the Republic of Vietnam in a region below the DMZ. The rest of his division had returned home by this time. During his tenure, the North Vietnamese launched the biggest battle of the war, known as the Easter Offensive of 1972.

As the war wound down, Kreymann’s unit was the only American military personnel north of Da Nang. Air power and naval guns saved their lives.

“It is appropriate that this honor be shared with all other branches of our military because my brothers, sisters, and I are members of a team,” Kreymann said.