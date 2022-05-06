Laguna Beach water district accepting applications for commission seats

The Board of Directors of Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) is accepting applications from the public to fill three commissioner seats.

The LBCWD Commission is a five-member panel appointed by the Board of Directors. New or re-appointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at 306 Third St.

Commissioners advise the Board of Directors on administration, delivery of water, and maintenance of the District’s water systems and facilities. Applicants must reside within the LBCWD boundaries.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 2. All applications will be interviewed by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting at 5 p.m. on June 23.