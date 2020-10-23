Laguna Beach welcomes entries for inaugural pumpkin carving contest

Share this:

Laguna Beach invites parents to carve pumpkins with their kids and artists to show off their talent in a free contest that will display all entries at the Promenade on Forest from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Pre-registration required by Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. All pumpkins must be carved at home and dropped off at the Community and Susi Q Center on Oct. 29. Once registered, more details will be sent with information on the contactless drop-off.

Awards will be given for Most Original, Scariest, Best Overall, and the Mayor’s Award.

Pumpkins may be carved, painted, airbrushed, or sculpted. Pumpkins should not exceed 15” high by 15” wide. The contest is open to people who live, work, attend school, or exhibit in Laguna Beach.

