Laguna Beach will require city employees to get vaccine or weekly tests for COVID-19

Following the lead of federal and state agencies looking to bend the pandemic’s latest surge, Laguna Beach plans to require all city employees to be fully vaccinated or receive weekly tests for COVID-19, city leaders announced Monday.

No hard deadline was set but the rule will take effect “later this month,” according to a press release.

“I want to thank the 70% of Laguna Beach City staff members who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and strongly encourage those who have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to protect their health and the health and safety of others,” Mayor Bob Whalen said in a press release.

On July 26, Gov. Gavin Newsom directed all state workers and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings to show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.

Additionally, all city council, commission and board meetings have returned to the hybrid format where community members can only enter the Council Chambers to make public comments while wearing a face covering and exit the room after finishing their comments. The public can also chime in via Zoom or dialing in by phone.

City officials invited the public to sit in the Council Chambers about a month ago after Newsom’s decision to reopen the economy.

As of Tuesday, everyone entering city buildings—regardless of vaccination status—are required to wear masks when in contact with city employees or the public and for all employees who share work areas without barriers.

“These additional measures will help protect the health and safety of the public and our employees against the spread of COVID-19,” Whalen said in a press release.

Plexiglass safety barriers remain in place at City Hall’s customer service counters and a check-in system for visitors will continue in the City Council Chambers.

City officials are encouraging the community to follow the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health that everyone wear a mask in all indoor public settings, even if they have been vaccinated.

To find an available vaccine appointment near you, go to vaccinefinder.org.