Laguna Beach Winter Sports Update

BOYS BASKETBALL (6-12)

Breakers dropped the consolation finals 65-60 to Long Beach Wilson last Friday, Dec. 30, at the Tustin Holiday Classic. Several times, Laguna was on the verge of having a chance to win but could not get the shots to fall. Earlier, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, they shot well and were able to hold off Trabuco Hills 53-53, using a big third quarter to take the lead. Ben Neufeld led all scorers with 12 points.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, in the consolation semifinals, Dylan McEachern hit a season-high 25-points to lead Laguna to a 67-49 win over Fairmont Prep/San Juan Capistrano.

The Sunset Conference play begins in January with a pair of non-league crossover contests with the Surf League. Laguna travels to Fountain Valley on Jan. 4 and to Edison on Jan. 6. The Sunset Wave League play begins with Corona del Mar on Jan. 11 in Dugger Gym.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-3)

Laguna was off until Jan. 3 when they traveled to Corona del Mar for a Sunset crossover contest, with the Sea Queens losing narrowly 50-41. Laguna will host Los Alamitos in another non-league crossover game on Jan. 5, travel to Jurupa Valley on Jan. 6 and to Knight (Palmdale) on Jan. 7. The next home contest is the league opener on Jan. 10 with Marina (6-6). The Sunset Wave League will be very competitive, with Edison (7-7) and Huntington Beach (5-8) competing with the Vikings and Laguna for the crown.

BOYS SOCCER (4-4-0)

Laguna returned to action this past week, starting their Sunset Conference portion of the schedule with two crossover non-league contests hosting Edison (5-1-2) on Jan. 4 and a match at Los Alamitos on Jan. 6.

GIRLS SOCCER (3-5-3)

The Breakers began 2023 play on Jan. 3 when they faced Huntington Beach (9-2) in a non-league contest losing 5-0 in the Sunset Conference crossover match. The squad also traveled to Edison (4-3-3) on Jan. 5. Sunset Wave League play begins on Jan. 10 with Corona del Mar (9-0-1) at Guyer Field.

GIRLS WATER POLO (5-3)

Breakers finished 4th at the annual event for their first non-titled finishing since 2013. Breakers opened play Thursday morning, Dec. 29, with a 20-2 win over Edison with the entire squad playing. In the afternoon game, Breakers were missing Ava Knepper and struggled to get past Santa Margarita 15-14, with Charlotte Riches scoring seven goals. The Breakers were down early, and it took a second-half team effort to avoid the upset. The following morning, Laguna’s 34-game tournament win streak was snapped when the Breakers lost to San Marcos 13-12. Ava Knepper was absent for the first half, and the Breakers were down 7-4 at the intermission. Knepper played the second half, scoring five goals, and Laguna’s comeback almost took place as it appeared Riches was fouled for a possible 5-meter penalty shot but no call was made to end the contest.

In the third-place game, Laguna led Los Alamitos 6-4 at the half but could not stop a late fourth-quarter surge by the Griffins, losing 10-8. It was the first loss to Los Alamitos since 2013.

The Breakers depth and stamina will be tested on January 13-14 at the Santa Barbara TOC.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.