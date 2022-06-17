Laguna Beach women’s group gives $115K to support frontline nonprofits

Impact Giving, a Laguna Beach women’s fundraising collective, distributed $115,000 to five Southern California nonprofits at its 13th annual awards gala on June 2.

A top award of $30,000 went to Be Well OC, a county-led coalition introducing communities to the Mobile Crisis Response Team that aims to make mental health care more accessible, compassionate, and responsive. Each team consists of two crisis counselors who work alongside law enforcement and are trained to assess and stabilize adults and adolescents experiencing mental health and/or substance use challenges.

Another $30,000 grant goes to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County (CASA OC) who will use the funds to recruit, screen, and train 200 new volunteers to support abused and abandoned Orange County children as they navigate the foster care system.

Other major grant beneficiaries include WISEPlace, The Dragon Kim Foundation, and ElderHelp of San Diego. Impact Giving also raised more than $35,000 to be split evenly between the other 12 finalists not awarded grants.

Over the last 13 years, Impact Giving has awarded 81 grants totaling $1.6 million to local and global nonprofits. The group now has 120 members who review and ultimately vote for their favorite nonprofits. Impact Giving welcomes new members. Annual dues are $1,250 or $780 for those under 40. To learn more about joining contact [email protected]