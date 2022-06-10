Laguna Bluebelt opens 2022 photo contest for entries

The annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest celebrates its 11th year of attracting top professionals and emerging amateur photographers who capture the magic of the City’s Marine Protected Areas. The contest will accept entries from June 4 to July 5, 2022. Contest prizes will include cash awards for top winners. This year’s contest is dedicated

to celebrating the good news surrounding the ongoing recovery of sea life and kelp forests.

A winner’s reception will be hosted by the Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD) Gallery on Ocean Avenue at 6 p.m., August 4, 2022, to coincide with Laguna’s popular Thursday Art Walk. Bluebelt Contest Photography will be displayed at the LCAD Gallery from Aug. 4 to 18.

“The impact of the Covid pandemic has been very hard for many of us. The steady recovery of Laguna’s sea life and many ways we enjoy the Laguna Bluebelt’s citywide Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) captured by photographers gives us hope for a better, brighter future,” said Anne Girtz, a contest organizer.

Laguna photographer and 2017 Bluebelt Photo Contest winner Sean Hunter Brown sums up the feelings of many who enter the contest in a recent Laguna Beach Magazine interview.

“My love of the ocean is where my inspiration comes from – not the ocean itself, but the feeling I get from being in it…it is spiritual for me.” Laguna Bluebelt 2022 Photo Contest

The judges are Mitch Ridder, Tom Lamb, and Beverly Factor.

To review previous contest winners, visit lagunabluebelt.org.