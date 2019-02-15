Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest Returns

Share this:

The 8th annual Laguna Bluebelt photo contest, conceived to raise awareness of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas, is now accepting entries. Photos taken between Feb. 15, 2018 and March 15, 2019 can beuploaded to www.contest.lagunabluebelt.orguntil March 15.

Photos can be taken of the beach, underwater, or of any subject that is within Laguna’s MPAs that stretch from Abalone Point in North Laguna to Table Rock in South Laguna. They could include a family enjoying the beach, the tide pools, the ocean, or the birds or marine life that depend on them.

This year’s grand prizes include two nights and dinner at The Ranch and one night at the Surf and Sand Resort with dinner at Splashes Restaurant.

There are two contest categories: professional and amateur. Winning photographs will be exhibited at The Ranch for two weeks following the contest.

Free Organic Gardening Class

Randy Ritchie, founder of Malibu Compost, will offer tips on organic gardening at the South Laguna Community Garden Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The class at Eagle Rock Way and South Coast Highway is free and open to the public.

To RSVP, email [email protected].

Special Crystal Cove State Park Ecology Walk

A volunteer park naturalist will be leading an ecology walk this Saturday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. Life will be observed in three adjacent and contrasting areas: the coastal bluff, sandy beach and the intertidal zone. The geographic and geologic setting of each will be discussed.

Come ready to observe and learn more about the birds, intertidal invertebrates, seaweeds and common land plants. Can we see how each might be affecting other forms of life around them? What do they eat and how do they feed? What are the physical challenges they face and how do they overcome them?

Wear shoes appropriate for scrambling over sharp rocks; participants will be rounding a headland at low tide. Meet at the bulletin board in Parking Lot #1 (PCH turn coastward at the Newport Coast Drive stoplight, right at the kiosk, pass Parking Lot #2 and on to the end). There is a $15 day use parking fee.

Girl Scouts Craft and Distribute Blankets

Laguna Beach Junior Troop 4433 organized and ran its annual Bink-a-thon last month, mentoring other Girl Scouts from Laguna Beach and surrounding areas on how to make no-sew blankets. Since 2006, the Girl Scouts have distributed over 500 blankets to children in pediatric hospitals, homeless shelters and The Council on Aging. At the event, the Girl Scouts also crafted greeting cards for U.S. military personnel stationed overseas and at Camp Pendleton.

Get Info About Opening a Business in Laguna

Planning commissioners, representatives from the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Anthony Viera, associate city planner for the city of Laguna Beach, will host an Open for Business workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21,at the Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third Street. For more information, contact Anthony Viera, Associate Planner, at 949-497-0398 or [email protected] .

Chris Prelitz to Speak at Beautification Council

Join the Laguna Beach Beautification Council at the Montage Resort on Thursday, Feb. 21, suite #225 from 6-7:30 p.m. as Chris Prelitz, Founder of Transition Laguna Beach and noted expert on green technologies, guides the group through choices residents can make to help Laguna Beach become a sustainable city.

Complimentary parking is provided by Montage. For more information or to RSVP, contact Leah Vasquez, LBBC president, at 949-494-5787 or [email protected].



Mindfulness Yoga at the Boys & Girls Club

During Ski Week at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Canyon branch, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, the team hosted Mindfulness Yoga Day, featuring UCLArts & Healing, Beat the Odds Drumming and kids yoga classes.

Mindfulness Yoga DayActivities Included:

1 p.m. – Guided mindfulness story time

2-5 p.m. – Afternoon yoga classes for kids according to age

3 p.m. & 4 p.m. – Drumming! Beat the Odds is a trauma-informed program that integrates activities from group drumming and counseling to build core strengths such as focusing and listening, team building, leadership, expressing feelings, managing anger/stress, empathy, and gratitude.

Each program area ran mindfulness activities throughout the day to enhance the involvement for all members. Ed Tech will create healthy smoothies and perform a “watch the clouds outside and observe what you see” activity, group games will be held to support “Mind Body & Soul” enrichment on the playground and in the games room, while mindful art projects will take place in the art studio.

The day of activities was free for members. Non-members/drop-ins welcomed.

To become a member or inquire about how the Boys & Girls Club can benefit your child, call 949-494-2535 or go towww.bgclagunabeach.org.



City Seeking Applicants for Heritage Committee

The City Council is accepting applications to fill one seat on the Heritage Committee. Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m., by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Heritage Committee should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the city’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Tuesday, March 5, at 5 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949-497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the March 5 deadline.

Patriots Day Parade Looking for Veterans to March

Parade organizers are looking for Vietnam veterans and other U.S. military service veterans to march in the Patriots Day Parade, Saturday, March 2.

Local Vietnam veterans have reserved a position (Entry #9) in this year’s parade. The organizers are seeking area veterans interested in marching in the parade. This group, South Orange County Vietnam Veterans, has participated in this parade every year since 1985. All branches of the service are welcome, and the group is encouraging all U.S. service veterans—World War II, Korea, Cold War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria—to participate and be recognized for your service.

Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms (or parts thereof). The group will gather near Laguna Beach High School, located at 625 Park Avenue, between 9 and 10 a.m. Parking is challenging, so arrive as early as possible to ensure a parking spot. Ask the check-in booth at the corner of Park and Short streets for specifics on where the group is forming, but most likely they will be in the school district parking lot across from Laguna Beach High School.

The parade will cover about six blocks (all downhill or level) and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. A convertible automobile will accompany the group and vets needing to ride, rather than march, may do so in the convertible. The traditional annual get-together at Hennessey’s Tavern, 213 Ocean Avenue, will follow immediately.

Interested veterans should contact: Patrick Freeman at [email protected] or 949-497-7473.

Laguna Beach Named ‘Tree City USA’

The city has been recognized as a first-year Tree City USA Community by the Arbor Day Foundation for 2018. The city achieved this recognition by meeting the required core standards of sound Urban Forestry Management: maintaining a tree board or department/division responsible for tree care, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.