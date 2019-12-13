Laguna Board of Realtors Installs 2020 Board of Directors

The Laguna Board of Realtors recently installed their 2020 Board of Directors and honored the Realtor and Affiliate of the year. The event held at the Surf and Sand Resort, Laguna Beach, was attended by 180 Realtors, Affiliate members and guests.
: 2020 LBOR Board of Directors: (L-R) 2019 Past President Dave Csira, Csira Properties; Secretary Brendy Michael, Compass; Director for Life Marie Thomas, Laguna Beach Properties; Treasurer Hanz Radlein, Compass; Director Maura Short, Compass; 2020 President Jim Ardery, Laguna Beach Properties; Director Laura Baptista, Team Laguna; Director Geoffrey Dunlevie, Laguna Beach Properties; and Director Jesse Brossa, Surterre Properties. (Not shown): Director at Large Cari Young, Compass, and President Elect Kendall Clark, Berkshire Hathaway.
Keynote Speaker: Dan Sandri, Acting Commissioner, Department of Real Estate.
: Affiliate of the Year: Robert Ortiz, Robert Ortiz Photography.
: 2020 LBOR Affiliate Officers and Directors: (L-R) Valerie Acevez Old Republic Home Protection, Shawna Sundstrom Residential First Mortgage, Jerry Bieser Chicago Title, Pam McCurry Homes and Land Magazine, Rick Cirelli RTC Mortgage, Debbi Faber Chicago Title, Ellie Ortiz Laguna Legal, and Jeff Redeker, Cal Private Bank.
: 2020 LBOR Charitable Assistance Fund: (L-R) Nancy Pooley J Group, Peter Yoss Golden West Moving, Debbie Brown-Aldimassi Villa Real Estate, Cheri Romig Berkshire Hathaway, Suzanne Taylor Berkshire Hathaway, Jerry Bieser Chicago Title, and Mahmoud Aldimassi Villa Real Estate. Gayle Waite Turning Point Properties and Rick Gold Luxre Realty (not shown).