Laguna Board of Realtors spreads sunshine With summer care packages for seniors

As the summer sun cast its warm glow, the Laguna Board of Realtors (LBOR) Community Outreach Committee came together to spread joy and care to those who need it most.

With an initiative as heartwarming as it is vital, LBOR volunteers filled care packages with essentials and treats for seniors a couple of weeks ago. These summer care packages were not just a collection of items. They represented a collective effort to brighten the lives of our beloved seniors.

LBOR Community Outreach Committee chair Kendall Clark, in coordination with Susi Q’s Aging in Place Service Director Rickie Redman, spearheaded the effort. Contributions poured in from LBOR members to stock the packages, recognizing the need and wanting to give back on a “Day of Love.”

The summer care packages were more than just a collection of practical items; they delivered a little bit of sunshine to the residents’ doorsteps. The packages were crafted for those needing items to keep them cool through the warm summer months, and each was carefully curated to cater to the recipients’ physical and emotional needs. Practical essentials such as non-perishable food items, hydration drinks, reusable straws, lip balm, lotion, cooling towels, a deck of cards and uplifting notes from volunteers.