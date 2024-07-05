Laguna Canyon Road hit and run suspect arrested

The Laguna Beach Police Department arrested a Fullerton man on Thursday, June 27, suspected to have caused a felony hit-and-run on Laguna Canyon Road, according to a police report.

Authorities said the driver and registered owner was 19-year-old Rajvir Mann.

The night before, police said an officer was patrolling eastbound on Laguna Canyon Road at Canyon Acres when he saw a black Mercedes and a white BMW both speeding westbound.

The officer turned his overhead emergency lights, made a U-turn, and attempted to catch up to the cars.

Police reported that one of the speeding cars struck another vehicle, causing it to cross over the center median and collide head-on with oncoming traffic.

Police said both suspect vehicles then fled the scene, and traffic was blocked eastbound for more than an hour as a result of the incident.

Four people were taken to a trauma hospital, while three others were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

The LBPD Major Crimes and Intelligence Team identified the Mercedes within a few hours of the incident using its citywide camera system and found it was registered in Fullerton. Fullerton police officers then found the damaged vehicle at the Mann’s address.

The investigation to determine the driver of the white BMW is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact Laguna Beach Detective Tanner Flagstad at 949-497-0701.