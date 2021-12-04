Laguna Community and Jazz Bands To Stage Free Holiday Concerts

The Laguna Jazz Band plays its holiday blend of jazz and pop standards, Latin, funk, and salsa at two free concerts in December.

They’ll be playing Hospitality Night with vocalist Ginger Hatfield at 6 p.m. on Friday. On, Dec. 9, they’ll be at the Suzy Q at 5:30 p.m. Holiday favorites include “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The Laguna Community Concert Band performs its holiday repertoire, “Holiday Classics,” at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. The concert features favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” “The Hanukkah Song,” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and a sing-a-long finale. The show features vocalists Candace Carvalho, David Stoneman, Rob Harriman, and Lisa Morrice.

After a two-year intermission, both bands are pleased to resume public performances and bring the joy of live music.

“Even though we kept the music alive through virtual recordings in 2020 of ‘America the Beautiful’ and ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’ it feels great to come together again and perform live,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of The Laguna Community Concert Band.