Laguna Community Concert Band virtually records “America the Beautiful”

The Laguna Community Concert Band fans and other music lovers can watch a virtual performance by this local musical group.

The Community Band family came together virtually and created an instrumental rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Sound engineers Patrick Dobrinen collected audio and visual recordings from the musicians and edited them together to produce the video.

Other individuals central to producing this event were conductor Mark Lowery, band manager Lynn Olinger, band secretary Lisa Reinhardt, and band librarian Theresa Marino.

Music lovers can easily access “America the Beautiful” by visiting lagunaconcertband.com and facebook.com/LagunaConcertband or searching for “America the Beautiful – Laguna Community Concert Band” on Youtube.

The Laguna Community Concert Band invites the public to log on and enjoy this free and ongoing musical production.