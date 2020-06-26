Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund Exceeds $400,000

Share this:

The Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised over $400,000 to distribute to locals in need after being launched in April by a group of business owners and community volunteers focused on creating instant financial relief for Laguna Beach residents.

The fund opened April 24 in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, which is making money available to individuals for rent, food, medical bills and other basic needs with an emphasis on those in the restaurant, hospitality, retail, arts and personal services industries.

Emergency assistance mini-grants in the form of VISA gift cards of up to $1,000 have already been awarded to 700 applicants, said Bob Mister, a fund co-chair and Laguna Beach resident. Mister added that applicants range from restaurant workers to hotel personnel, dog walkers to day laborers to artists.

Recently, the Wayne Peterson Foundation Fund offered a $25,000 matching donation for the next $25,000 raised.

“If you have not donated yet, please do it now to get this generous matching donation,” Mister said.

The fund is taking applications until the end of June and may be requested by email at [email protected] or picked up at the Boys & Girls Club, 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach (at the front door).

To donate, make checks payable to LBCF Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, 580 Broadway, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.

Applications and donations are also accessible online at lagunacovid19relief.com.

