Laguna Creative Ventures Launches Holiday Tradition

The public is invited to a holiday celebration and tree-lighting ceremony at the Hive, 805 Laguna Canyon Road, beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30. The event features holiday movie screenings and music by KX 93.5 FM, special offerings from Laguna Beach Beer Company and Kitchen in the Canyon, plus a visit from Santa himself. Hot cocoa, cider and cookie decorating workshops from 3-7 p.m. will be offered as well. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. and Kitchen in the Canyon will serve dinner until 8 p.m.

Pacific Chorale Celebrates Holidays with Concerts, Gala

The Pacific Chorale has announced two concerts and a gala for the holidays. “Carols by Candlelight” will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2046 Mar Vista Drive in Newport Beach. Artistic Director Robert Istad will conduct. Tickets, $25-$70, are available online at pacificchorale.org or by calling 714-662-2345.

“Tis the Season!” will be performed twice at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23. The first of the two “Tis the Season!” performances will be followed by the Chorale’s annual holiday gala fundraising dinner, “Imagine, Inspire, Create,” at The Center Club, located just across the Argyros Plaza from the concert hall. Concert tickets, $29-$140, are available by visiting pacificchorale.org or calling 714-556-2787. Gala tickets are $300. Contact Rachel Van Skike at 714-662-2345 for more details.

Chanukah Festival of Lights at Fashion Island

Fashion Island, Newport Beach joins Chabad Center for Jewish Life in inviting the Orange County community to celebrate the Festival of Lights at a public Menorah Lighting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2,in Fashion Island’s Atrium Garden Court.

The purpose of a community-wide Menorah lighting celebration is to provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. The celebration begins with musical performances by the Tarbut v’Torah day school choir and the musical group Orange Jews.The community will honor eight Holocaust survivors who bravely illuminated the world for the eight decades since Kristallnacht,the onset of the Holocaust.

Participants at the Menorah lighting will enjoy holiday gifts and treats, Chanukah crafts, face painting and balloon animals. Guests are encouraged to bring a gift for the community toy drive and distribution to underprivileged children.

More information at JewishNewport.com or by calling 949-721-9800.

Just Looking Trunk Show Slated for December

Just Looking Boutique, 384 Forest Avenue, will host a trunk show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, featuring the work of local artist Phyllis Clark, known for her bold mixed media pieces of jewelry made with semi-precious stones, German acrylics, industrialized tubing, leather, wood and other natural materials. Also to be highlighted, dresses by Mieko Mintz made of handcrafted textiles from around the world, most of which she designs herself. Just Looking is located in The Lumberyard.

Save on Jazz Orchestra Tickets

Tickets are on sale now for Holidays with Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the Segerstrom Concert Hallin Costa Mesa. Tickets start at $28. Save 20 percent by purchasing through the Philharmonic Societyat the box office, 2082 Business Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or online using code LAGUNA. For more information, call 949-553-2422.

Art Star Awards Set for April 7

Tickets are now on sale for the Art Star Awards to take place on Sunday, April 7.

In its 13th year, the Art Star Awards is an annual award ceremony hosted by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance to recognize outstanding achievements and contributions to the arts in Laguna Beach. The award categories are Best Arts Program, Individual Arts Patron of the Year, Corporate Arts Patron of the Year, Outstanding Arts Collaboration, Arts Leadership, Artist of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.

A special award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts is also presented. Winners receive “Louies,” one-of-a-kind sculptures created by local artist Louis Longi.

In addition to the awards, the [seven-degrees] of inspiration grant will be awarded to a selected artist for the purpose of developing an innovative arts project or program that advances recognition of Laguna Beach as an arts community. New in 2019, the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance will award the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Art Stars Scholarship to a Laguna Beach High School graduating senior.

Visit lagunabeacharts.org to purchase tickets.