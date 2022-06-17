Laguna Dance Festival moves to Artists’ Theater

Laguna Dance Festival announces it will showcase Los Angeles-based dance group BodyTraffic and Laguna Beach native Skylar Campbell at The Artists’ Theater at Laguna Beach High School on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13.

Both groups bring world-renowned and accomplished dancers to the stage with unique styles and performances.

“We’re thrilled to have our dance festival back in Laguna Beach, and to highlight such immense talent and two distinct types of performances,” artistic director Jodie Gates said. “BodyTraffic brings a great energy and contemporary style of group and solo dance that will be a lively and fun start to our weekend of performances and events. Skylar Campbell brings a group of classically trained ballet performers, providing more technically focused and individual solo performances.”

Gates concurrently serves as the Artistic Director of the Cincinnati Ballet and founding Director of the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.

Founded in 2007 by artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett and Lillian Barbeito, BodyTraffic was named among the nation’s most-talked-about companies by Los Angeles Times. The company has also been named as a U.S. cultural ambassador to Israel, Jordan, South Korea, Algeria, and Indonesia.

“We are so excited to return to Laguna Dance Festival and share what our company has been up to. BodyTraffic has grown tremendously over the past challenging years, and it feels right to celebrate the return of live performing arts with the Laguna audiences. We always feel at home in Laguna and it’s always a treat to be a part of the community’s love for dance,” Berkett said.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $30 for students. Tickets can be purchased at lagunadancefestival.org/project/2022festival.