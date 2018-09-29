Laguna Dance Festival Presents Four Performances Oct. 4-7

Share this:

Laguna Dance Festival will bring to the local stage a variety of dance performances Oct. 4-7, as well as master classes and a contemporary Afro-Colombian troupe on Oct. 25 at Neighborhood Congregational Church’s Bridge Hall in Laguna Beach.

Kicking off the festival on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. is a free dance experience dubbed, Backstage with Complexions, offering an opportunity for audiences to observe the rehearsal process, speak directly with performers, and gain a deeper understanding of the dances being performed during the festival. In an onstage demonstration, the director will work with star dancers from Complexions Contemporary Ballet, leading them through a live rehearsal.

On Friday, Oct. 5—for one night only—audiences can experience the brilliance of David Bowie with “Stardust,” Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s dance tribute to the late rock icon. The production will feature nine Bowie songs and pays tribute to his relentless artistic invention.

The two remaining festival performances offer the opportunity to see current and future stars share the stage during the “Stars of Dance” program on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. Performing will be principal ballerina and “Breaking Pointe” reality TV star Beckanne Sisk and soloist Chase O’Connell of Ballet West; Laguna Beach native Skylar Campbell and Jordana Daumec of National Ballet of Canada; and Dores Andre and Joseph Walsh of the San Francisco Ballet. Complexions Contemporary Ballet will perform excerpts by choreographer Dwight Rhoden, including selected pieces from Friday night’s Bowie tribute. “America’s Got Talent” finalist DIAVOLO/Architecture in Motion will present “Knockturne” by director/choreograpger Jacques Heim. In addition, dancers from USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance’s inaugural BFA class will perform a variety of works choreographed by Barak Marshall, Aszure Barton and Laguna Dance Festival founder and artistic director, Jodie Gates.

All four performances will take place at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road. Tickets are on sale at lagunadancefestival.org and at the Laguna Playhouse box office, or by phone at 949.497.2787.