Laguna Dance Festival to host Hot Summer Nights Gala

The Laguna Dance Festival will host its fall gala at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, at Seven Degrees.

“Hosting our gala, in-person, in Laguna Beach is a wonderful feeling,” said Jodie Gates, founder and artistic director of Laguna Dance Festival. “We’ve been working with the directors, dancers, and choreographers to ensure a safe and joyous celebration of dance, and to provide a unique, moving and entertaining presentation.”

Hot September Nights will feature cocktails, sangria, Spanish tapas, and dance performances throughout the evening including Cuban Flamenco dancer Irene Rodriguez, Entity Contemporary Dance, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, this will be a small and intimate event with a maximum of 125 attendees. Tickets are $350 each and a few select sponsorship packages are still available for purchase. For more details please email [email protected] or call 949-715-5578.