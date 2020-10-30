Laguna Food Pantry Receives $10K Harvesters Grant

Share this:

Laguna Food Pantry was recently awarded the 2020 Harvesters Innovative Service Award, which comes with a $10,000 grant. Harvesters, an independent volunteer organization of philanthropic women, raise funds and awareness for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County’s mission to end hunger in Orange County.

“During this unprecedented time of continued need, we are honored to award funding and recognize the important work of the Laguna Food Pantry,” said Jennifer Segerstrom, a spokesperson for Harvesters Board of Directors. “They have demonstrated and provided outstanding outreach to people facing food insecurity in their local community. Harvesters are proud to be a partner with them in the on-going effort to fight hunger in Orange County.”

The Pantry’s leadership said it appreciates the support for ensuring neighbors in need receive free and nutritious food.

“With this grant, we are able to remain open and respond to increased and immediate needs for so many in the community who now find themselves unemployed due to the crisis,” said Susan Thomas, chair of the Laguna Food Pantry Board of Directors.

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and now operating with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit the site once a week. The Pantry is always in need of donations.

Share this: