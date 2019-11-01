Laguna Gallery Artists Create Airshow Awards

Share this:

By Kara Pewthers

Gallery artists Douglas Cross and Kara Elizabeth Pewthers upcycled and transformed used surfboards into one-of-a-kind “surfboard/airshow” art pieces for the awards presentation at this year’s Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach. Tasked with creating artwork that captured the unique elements of the airshow and with a one-week turnaround time, the artists had a huge undertaking ahead of them. They launched into the extended-hours project, combining their skills to create a series of unique “sculptures.”

Pewthers, owner of Kara Elizabeth Designs, and permanent artist at Cove Gallery in Laguna Beach, was given the request to create six unique art pieces by Code Four, the group managing and promoting the airshow. She presented a series of ideas, one of which involved a collaboration with fellow artist, Douglas Cross, a member of Cove Gallery who is well known for his distinctive use of surfboards as a “canvas” for his artwork. The duo cut the surfboards, carved into them, hand painted them, and then mounted them on wood bases, all while creating a different aviation image for each award recipient. The result was six unified art pieces with unique imagery and solid platforms.