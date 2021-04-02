Laguna Greenbelt president to keynote Laguna Canyon Conservancy virtual meeting

Laguna Greenbelt President Norm Grossman will speak at 7 p.m. on April 5 during a Zoom meeting hosted by the Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC).

The public is invited but attendance is limited to 100 participants. Grossman will present a brief history of the Greenbelt, review the need to improve the Wildlife Corridor, and address future projects.

LCC is a volunteer environmental group dedicated to save Laguna Canyon and preserve it as natural.

The Laguna Greenbelt was founded by Jim Dilley in 1968 and is a grassroots nonprofit largely responsible for saving the 22,000-acre coastal wilderness open space from development. There is a critical need to improve the wildlife corridor connecting the Santa Ana mountains to the coastal wilderness that will allow species to improve their genetic health.

Send suggested questions to [email protected] by April 4 or use the chatbox during the meeting.