Laguna hair stylist makes house calls

By Barbara McMurray, Special to the Independent

Fresh out of cosmetology school in 1996, Terri Shubin applied to work as an assistant at Images in Corona del Mar, one of Orange County’s largest and most popular hair salons. As she swept up hair cuttings and fetched fresh towels, she grew to love the easy camaraderie among the salon’s stylists and owners. In time, Shubin honed her expertise and rented her own chair at Images. She was in demand because of her mastery of both color and cuts, versatile skills that gained her a loyal clientele. When barbershops and hair salons were ordered closed on March 19 because of COVID-19, Shubin experienced the anxiety and uncertainty felt by everyone in her profession.

Her clients, too, felt the anxiety of showing their “true colors” after weeks of sheltering in place. Shubin responded resourcefully, contacting clients to offer delivery of their custom hair color. She and her adult daughter Hollie made a 90-second tutorial iPhone video, which she texted to each client. Then, in a precisely timed, socially distanced handoff, she delivered a tint bottle to be used immediately.

An idea took root that she had long been toying with: would her clients follow her if she offered house calls?

When salons were permitted to open again with restrictions in late May, Shubin was prepared. She had decided to terminate her lease at Images—but not the longtime friendships she forged—and strike out on her own as a traveling stylist. Her timing was propitious. Coronavirus cases spiked shortly thereafter, and again salons had to close their doors. They reopened on Aug. 31 but could close again if the number of cases rises.

Each workday, with surgical precision, Shubin packs boxes, cases, and kits containing the necessary hairstyling tools and supplies for scheduled clients and sets out in her station wagon. Clients set up an outdoor or well-ventilated indoor area for her to weave her magic.

“I am very confident that I am safe to enter people’s homes,” she said. “I wear a mask, a clear face shield, and a smock. I require my clients to wear masks, for their safety, mine, and my other clients. I use separate soil bags for each client. Nothing gets reused and everything is thoroughly sanitized.”

The pandemic provided Shubin with an unexpected opportunity to turn an idea into action. She hoped to retain a select clientele and she made the cut. Every client followed her from the busy salon to their own backyards and breezeways for her styling services.

“I take my job seriously as the professional entrusted to care for my clients’ hair and make them feel good about the way they look,” she said. “I am here to open up new possibilities for a change if they want one.”

One longtime client remarked, “A visit from Terri makes me feel human again. I trust her not only to tame my hair situation but to also adhere to the latest requirements imposed on stylists by health officials.”

