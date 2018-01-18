Laguna Local to Make a Bid for the Senate

Derrick Reid, a Laguna Beach resident for 30 years and a Libertarian, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

He ran for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination in 2016 and spent a year campaigning across the country.

Reid is an engineer and a lawyer. “I seek to unite Democrats, Republicans, independents and Libertarians to solve real problems, the top three of which are immigration, imprisonment and corruption,” he said in a statement.

Other problems particular to California include indebtedness, poverty, homelessness, taxation, infrastructure, and pollution, the statement said.