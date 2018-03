The San Juan Capistrano Chapter of the California Dressage Society has named Laguna Beach resident Lori Savit and her horse Atticus, 2017 Second Level Reserve Champions.

Dressage is an equestrian sport featured in the Olympics.

Atticus and Savitt train with U.S. dressage federation gold medalist Wilma Blakely at Sycamore Trails Stable in San Juan Capistrano.