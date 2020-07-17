Laguna painters association opens virtual gallery

Share this:

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association will present the 4th Annual Waterworks, a juried watercolor art show, as a virtual gallery exhibition and sale in response to the continued restrictions and challenges created by the pandemic.

“We hope you will enjoy this unique opportunity to add a special work of art to your collection while supporting LPAPA and the Artists!

This annual watercolor show is made possible through the support of the Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts.

The artists typically each donate 50% of the full gallery price to support LPAPA. In an effort to encourage support of member artists, LPAPA is reducing its usual 50% share of the sales price to 20%, and passing along the potential 30% savings to collectors. An auction feature and buy-now opportunity has been added to the virtual gallery to encourage friendly competitive buying and increased support for nonprofit LPAPA.

All artwork is sold unframed and is available with a starting price of 70% of the full value gallery price, with auction bidding at a minimum of $10 increase increments.

Besides the special LPAPA pricing, collectors can also enjoy the lower unframed prices, and have the opportunity to make his or her own choice of framing. Randy Higbee of King of Frame is offering LPAPA Waterworks collectors a 40% discount on framing!

The exhibition date runs until 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. Members of the public are invited to join the Waterworks Virtual Reception & Awards Presentation at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, by reserving a virtual seat. This is a free event with a limited number of seats available.

For more details, visit lpapa.org.

