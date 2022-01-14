Laguna Playhouse awarded $50,000 from O.C. COVID-19 relief fund

The Laguna Playhouse recently received a $50,000 grant through Sup. Lisa Bartlett’s Arts Related Small Business and Nonprofit Grant Relief Program.

In 2020, many arts-related businesses and nonprofits in south county suffered severe financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 and related state health orders.

“I was pleased to launch the 5th District Arts Related Grant Relief Program last year, using American Rescue Plan funding, to provide much-needed financial assistance to eligible arts organizations in my district,” Bartlett said in a press release.

In 2020, Laguna Playhouse was prepared to celebrate its 100th anniversary but was forced to cancel its Centennial Gala and theatre season due to the pandemic.

Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard said the Board of Trustees and all of the Playhouse’s constituents are very grateful to Bartlett and the Board of Supervisors for supporting the arts in Orange County.

“This funding comes at a critical time as we recover from our extended closure,” Richard said in a press release.

The Laguna Playhouse previously received a $20,000 grant from the County in Fall 2021. The latest grant provides funding for the theatre and educational programs including the Conservatory and Our Stories.