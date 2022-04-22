Laguna Playhouse opens “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!”

Laguna Playhouse will showcase “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!”, one of the longest-running Off-Broadway productions, starting Sunday.

The book and lyrics are by Joe DiPietro, music by Jimmy Roberts, musical direction by Ricky Pope, and the show is directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan.

“The song ‘Satisfaction Guaranteed’ from this joyous musical is what our subscribers and audiences will undoubtedly have as we welcome this extraordinary cast and creative team to the Playhouse stage,” Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard,

Previews started Wednesday and the first official show is Sunday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m. The cast will perform through May 8.